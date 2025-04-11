Police arrest 3 Kalenjin men behind armed robberies in Narok town after they stormed into a rental building and robbed the tenants - Stolen goods recovered (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Police officers from Narok Police Station have netted three suspects linked to a string of robbery with violence incidents in Narok town and its neighboring areas.

The arrest follows a distress call about an ongoing robbery at Total village.

Responding swiftly, the officers established that a three-man gang had stormed a rental building, robbed tenants of their cherished possessions including mobile phones, laptops, and gas cylinders.

In the chaos, one tenant, a third-year student at Maasai Mara University, suffered serious injuries before the gang pulled a disappearing act.

Thanks to the officers' relentless pursuit, the suspects identified as Gideon Kipkorir Rono, 22, Haron Kipkirui Bii, 25, and Nicholas Kipngetich Bii, 32, were cornered and arrested.

Officers recovered three Maasai swords from the suspects, confirming their malicious intent, along with two Lenovo laptops, seven mobile phones, and a 6kgs gas cylinder.

Following their arrest, the suspects further led officers to their residence, where additional stolen goods, including assorted electronics, gas cylinders, and Kenya Power meters, were recovered, some of which were positively identified by their rightful owners.

The injured tenant was taken to Maasai Mara University Clinic, where he is receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

The suspects are in custody, undergoing processing as they await their day in court.

Meanwhile, the recovered items are securely detained as exhibits.

Courtesy: DCI.