Police arrest 3 Kalenjin men behind armed robberies in Narok town after they stormed into a rental building and robbed the tenants - Stolen goods recovered (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 11, 2025 - Police officers from Narok Police Station have netted three suspects linked to a string of robbery with violence incidents in Narok town and its neighboring areas.
The arrest follows a distress call about an ongoing robbery
at Total village.
Responding swiftly, the officers established that a three-man
gang had stormed a rental building, robbed tenants of their cherished
possessions including mobile phones, laptops, and gas cylinders.
In the chaos, one tenant, a third-year student at Maasai Mara
University, suffered serious injuries before the gang pulled a disappearing
act.
Thanks to the officers' relentless pursuit, the suspects
identified as Gideon Kipkorir Rono, 22, Haron Kipkirui Bii, 25, and Nicholas
Kipngetich Bii, 32, were cornered and arrested.
Officers recovered
three Maasai swords from the suspects, confirming their malicious intent, along
with two Lenovo laptops, seven mobile phones, and a 6kgs gas cylinder.
Following their
arrest, the suspects further led officers to their residence, where additional
stolen goods, including assorted electronics, gas cylinders, and Kenya Power
meters, were recovered, some of which were positively identified by their
rightful owners.
The injured tenant was taken to Maasai Mara University
Clinic, where he is receiving treatment and is in stable condition.
The suspects are in custody, undergoing processing as they
await their day in court.
Meanwhile, the recovered items are securely detained as exhibits.
Courtesy: DCI.
