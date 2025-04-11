CCTV footage captures members of the notorious Panga Boys gang raiding a victim’s residence at night while armed with machetes (VIDEO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Locals in Mtwapa, Kilifi County have reported the resurgence of the notorious Panga Boys gang, despite ongoing operations targeting the group in the coastal region.

A concerned resident shared CCTV footage showing the gang attempting a robbery at his compound.

Although the thieves managed to steal only a few items, they returned with a larger group shortly after.

The ongoing operation, which began with the detention of 33 suspects on March 25, 2025, saw authorities obtain a 14-day detention order from Kwale courts.

The suspects, accused of violent activities in Diani, were held in various police stations across Kwale, Msambweni, and Diani.

This action followed an intensification of efforts by Coast Regional Commander Ali Nunow to combat the growing menace, with police engaging both law enforcement and community leaders to curb the violence.

The crackdown escalated on April 4, 2025, with the arrest of nine more suspects in Msambweni.

Officers recovered 11 pangas, knives, cannabis, a toy gun, and other tools linked to gang activity during this intelligence-based operation. Just days prior, police had arrested 51 gang members in Kisauni and 120 more in Kwale, after a violent attack on locals in Diani.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to dismantle the criminal network, though recent reports from Mtwapa suggest the Panga Boys are quickly adapting.

CCTV footage captures members of the notorious Panga Boys gang raiding a victim’s residence at night while armed with machetes pic.twitter.com/JH1YAnX2po — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi.