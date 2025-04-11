Education CS OGAMBA issues stern warning to all School Principals after Butere Girls’ ‘Echoes of war’ play controversy.







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has issued a stern warning to school principals across the country, cautioning them against involving non-teachers in coaching students, particularly in co-curricular activities.

This follows the recent controversy at Butere Girls High School, where the administration reportedly enlisted former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala - who is not a registered teacher - to coach students for their drama item, Echoes of War.

Speaking to the press on Friday morning, CS Ogamba emphasized that such actions violate the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Act of 2018, which bars schools from engaging unregistered individuals, including those previously removed from the teacher register, in school programmes.

“The Ministry wishes to inform principals who invite non-teachers to their schools to train learners in co-curricular activities that they are in contravention of the TSC regulations as well as the rules and regulations for the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival,” Ogamba stated.

He further reminded teachers of their obligation to adhere to the TSC Code of Conduct and Ethics (2015), which prioritizes professionalism and the safety of learners, particularly during activities like drama festivals.

Ogamba criticized Butere Girls High School for allowing Malala to direct the now controversial play, claiming that the administration breached regulations by doing so.

He alleged that Malala altered the script at the regional level, introducing themes that violated the festival’s 2025 guidelines.

Ogamba reaffirmed that while the Ministry supports talent development, schools must operate strictly within existing regulatory frameworks.

The Kenyan DAILY POSTBottom of Form

