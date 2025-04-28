Bitter Soul!!! DAMA attacks KINDIKI’s side chick, WANJA NYARARI, for dressing down KARANGU MURAYA during his estranged wife’s album launch







Monday, April 28, 2025 - City businesswoman Damaris Dama of Dama Mobile Spares has publicly lashed out at Wanja Nyarari, a well-known social media personality, after a heated exchange at the album launch of Karangu Muraya's estranged wife, Trizah.

Wanja, Trizah’s close friend, dressed down Karangu at the hyped event attended by a variety of celebrities, influencers, and industry professionals.

Wanja seemed to have an issue with Karangu Muraya’s presence at the event.

Eyewitnesses claim that Wanja, known for her outspoken nature, confronted Karangu during the launch, calling him out for his controversial past and strained relationship with his first wife.

She expressed strong opinions about Karangu’s role in the breakup of his marriage.

Dama has defended Karangu and questioned Wanja's motives, describing her as a bitter soul.

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, Dama didn’t mince words in criticizing Wanja for dressing down Karangu in front of a public audience, including their kids.

The businesswoman accused Wanja of intentionally humiliating Karangu at the event, which was supposed to be a celebration of his estranged wife’s album launch, not a platform for airing personal grievances.

She further told Wanja that she has no moral authority to lecture married couples because she is not married.

Dama wondered how Wanja expects Trizah and Karangu to co-parent without putting their differences aside.

Check out her viral post.

