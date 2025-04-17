PHOTO of the man who was captured on a viral video running over a bodybuilder with a Ford Ranger for having an affair with his wife







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A Zimbabwean man, Emmanuel Mahamba, was brutally murdered in a horrific incident that has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

A disturbing video widely circulated on social media shows Mahamba seated on the road while a Ford Ranger repeatedly runs over him, resulting in his death at the scene.

Mahamba, a body builder, was murdered by a Ugandan man, who has two children with Ntombi, a South African woman who was reportedly romantically involved with both men at the same time.

Ntombi was allegedly in a relationship with Mahamba while living with her other partner, the Ugandan man.

The tragic incident occurred on April 5th, 2025, in Rivonia, Sandton, and escalated into a violent confrontation that ended with Mahamba being run over multiple times by a Ford Ranger bakkie, resulting in his death at the scene.





Photos of the deceased body builder

