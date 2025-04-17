PHOTO of the man who was captured on a viral video running over a bodybuilder with a Ford Ranger for having an affair with his wife

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A Zimbabwean man, Emmanuel Mahamba, was brutally murdered in a horrific incident that has sent shockwaves across South Africa.
A disturbing video widely circulated on social media shows
Mahamba seated on the road while a Ford Ranger repeatedly runs over him,
resulting in his death at the scene.
Mahamba, a body builder, was murdered by a Ugandan man, who
has two children with Ntombi, a South African woman who was reportedly
romantically involved with both men at the same time.
Ntombi was allegedly in a relationship with Mahamba while
living with her other partner, the Ugandan man.
Photos of the deceased body builder
