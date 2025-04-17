MADNESS! This is what WABABA dating Gen Z Slay Queens are going through (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A viral video of a Gen Z slay queen playfully riding her older partner, popularly known as "mubaba," like a horse has stirred reactions online.
The clip, captured in an indoor setting, showcases the
couple’s unique way of bonding despite their age gap.
While some viewers found it amusing, others pointed to the
awkward dynamics often seen in cross-generational relationships.
With little in common culturally, older partners, wababa, often
go the extra mile, sometimes indulging in playful antics to keep up with their
younger companions.
The video has sparked a wider conversation about love, age,
and the lengths people go to connect.
Watch the video below.
MADNESS! This is what WABABA dating Gen Z Slay Queens are going through pic.twitter.com/ncQvCWOkmf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2025
0 Comments