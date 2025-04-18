Ponyoka na Kienyeji ya Easter na Mayai Yake - Odibets surprise to customers





This Easter, one of Kenya’s leading betting firms, Odibets, is serving you more than just great odds, they have brought the ultimate holiday feast straight to your account with the “Ponyoka na Kienyeji ya Easter na Mayai Yake” promo!

From 18th April to 21st April 2025, betting fanatics will stand a chance to win one of 10,000 delicious KIENYEJIs daily on the Odibets platform and MAYAI (Free Spins) in their favorite crash games — Aviator, Jet-X, and Aviatrix!

How to Win a KIENYEJI (Worth Ksh 1,000):

1. Deposit and place a cash bet of Ksh 99/= or more on Odibets.

2. Each bet gives you a chance to be among the 10,000 lucky daily winners.

3. Winners will get Ksh 1,000 instantly credited to their Odibets account - withdrawable via M-PESA!

For the MAYAI = FREE SPINS!

Yes, you read that right — this Easter, every MAYAI equals a FREE SPIN when on plays Aviator, Jet-X or Aviatrix.

Last month, Odibets, which is known for its unique crash game experience, launched the Aviator Challenges that have seen punters walk away with free bets of up to Sh15,000 just from playing the Aviator game.