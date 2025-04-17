Man slapped by Pastor NG’ANG’A for sleeping in church says he doesn’t mind being slapped again if it would help “spread the gospel.” (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A middle-aged man who was slapped by controversial preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a, during a sermon has finally addressed the viral incident.

Speaking during a service at Neno Evangelism Centre, the man said he had no issue with the slap and even welcomed another if it would help “spread the gospel.”

While the shocking incident drew widespread condemnation, Ng’ang’a, known for his controversial antics, defended his actions by comparing himself to Jesus cleansing the temple.

“Niliona mkisema nilipiga mtu… nitapiga mtu. Hata Yesu aliwatoa mwenyewe,” he declared.

The incident has sparked debate on the thin line between spiritual discipline and abuse.Bottom of Form

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST