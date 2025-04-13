Outrage as speeding police vehicle knocks and kills a 19-year-old student in Migori – He was to join University later this year - DETAILS!







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - A 19-year-old student who was preparing to join university later this year tragically died in a road accident on Saturday evening at Kanga area along the Migori-Rongo Road.

The deceased, identified as Tony Onyango, was riding a motorcycle with a minor when they were struck by a speeding police vehicle.

Onyango died on the spot, while the minor sustained injuries and was rushed to Rongo Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the police vehicle did not stop after the incident, instead speeding off towards Rongo.

South Kamagambo Location Chief, David Onyango, confirmed the fatal accident, stating that the student had just left a cyber café where he had gone to apply for a university course online.

Chief Onyango further noted that the police vehicle was being driven at a dangerously high speed at the time of the crash.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident as the community mourns the young man’s untimely death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST