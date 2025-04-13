SIFUNA urged to quit ODM after RUTO’s ‘Kuja polepole ama tutakudiscipline!’ threat – ‘Your days are numbered’







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has urged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to resign from his position as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General following a tense exchange with President William Ruto on Saturday, April 12th, 2025.

In an online post, Salasya called on Sifuna to leave the ODM leadership, citing contradictions in the party’s stance toward the Government.

“Edwin Sifuna, my brother from Western, come back home!”

“Step down as ODM SG. You can’t oppose a gov’t your party sleeps with. ODM’s days are fading, & so are yours if you stay,” he wrote.

This came shortly after President Ruto sharply criticized Sifuna for comments made regarding the Government's handling of the Butere Girls High School play drama.

Speaking at the funeral of Raila Odinga’s long-serving bodyguard George Oduor, Ruto reminded Sifuna of his deep roots in ODM.

“Nimesikia Sifuna anaongea na nguvu. Wakati unaongea mambo yangu, Sifuna, ujue mimi ni muanzilishi wa ODM, so unaenda pole pole kidogo.”

“Sisi ndio tulianza hii kitu. Na unajua, ukinisukuma sana, nitaitisha mkutano ya founding fathers wa ODM.”

“Tunaweza kukufanyia discipline sisi ambao tulianzisha chama,” Ruto warned, emphasizing his ability to influence disciplinary actions within the party.

Sifuna, known for his bold political style, had earlier taken the president to task for the teargassing of students in Nakuru during a school drama festival.

“Kuna watu kwa serikali yako kazi yao ni kushika handball kila siku... Mheshimiwa Rais, wale wanafanya kazi yako ikuwe ngumu, read them the Riot Act,” he stated, urging Ruto to discipline rogue officials.

The fiery exchange has sparked reactions, with many questioning ODM’s current alignment and the internal pressures its key figures now face in balancing party loyalty and vocal opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST