SIFUNA urged to quit ODM after RUTO’s ‘Kuja polepole ama tutakudiscipline!’ threat – ‘Your days are numbered’

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has urged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to resign from his position as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General following a tense exchange with President William Ruto on Saturday, April 12th, 2025.
In an online post, Salasya called on Sifuna to leave the ODM
leadership, citing contradictions in the party’s stance toward the Government.
“Edwin Sifuna, my
brother from Western, come back home!”
“Step down as ODM
SG. You can’t oppose a gov’t your party sleeps with. ODM’s days are fading,
& so are yours if you stay,” he wrote.
This came shortly after President Ruto sharply criticized
Sifuna for comments made regarding the Government's handling of the Butere
Girls High School play drama.
Speaking at the funeral of Raila Odinga’s long-serving
bodyguard George Oduor, Ruto reminded Sifuna of his deep roots in ODM.
“Nimesikia
Sifuna anaongea na nguvu. Wakati unaongea mambo yangu, Sifuna, ujue mimi ni
muanzilishi wa ODM, so unaenda pole pole kidogo.”
“Sisi ndio
tulianza hii kitu. Na unajua, ukinisukuma sana, nitaitisha mkutano ya founding
fathers wa ODM.”
“Tunaweza
kukufanyia discipline sisi ambao tulianzisha chama,” Ruto
warned, emphasizing his ability to influence disciplinary actions within the
party.
Sifuna, known for his bold political style, had earlier
taken the president to task for the teargassing of students in Nakuru during a
school drama festival.
“Kuna watu kwa serikali yako kazi yao ni
kushika handball kila siku... Mheshimiwa Rais, wale wanafanya kazi yako ikuwe
ngumu, read them the Riot Act,” he stated, urging Ruto to
discipline rogue officials.
The fiery exchange has sparked reactions, with many
questioning ODM’s current alignment and the internal pressures its key figures
now face in balancing party loyalty and vocal opposition.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
