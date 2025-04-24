Orengo hukunywa chang’aa na hatakiangi RAILA mazuri’ - SUDI blasts Governor ORENGO over criticism of RAILA-RUTO alliance







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has lashed out at Siaya Governor James Orengo for opposing ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s recent political alignment with President William Ruto.

Orengo has criticized the alliance, calling it an “abomination” that risks tainting the opposition by associating it with the failures of the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Speaking on a podcast, Sudi launched a personal attack on Orengo, accusing him of being an alcoholic and lacking Raila’s best interests at heart.

“Orengo hukunywa chang’aa na hatakiangi Raila mazuri,” Sudi claimed.

The outspoken MP further suggested that Orengo’s disapproval stems from selfish motives.

Orengo is among several senior ODM leaders openly rejecting Raila’s cooperation with President Ruto, which has stirred division within the party.

Watch the video below.

“Orengo hukunywa Chang’aa na hatakiangi Raila mazuri”



-Mkarabati Sudi says pic.twitter.com/RbEcRuUIhz — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) April 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST