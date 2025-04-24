Faces of corrupt traffic police officers along Mombasa Road - See how a truck driver confronted them (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - A truck driver has exposed some rogue police officers who camp along Mombasa Road to extort bribes from motorists.

The driver had an altercation with one of the cops, who flagged him down and demanded that he must produce his physical driving license.

Trouble started after the driver told the officer to check whether his driving license was valid on the NTSA system.

The officer hurled insults at the driver and threatened him, not knowing that he was being recorded.

In the video, the officer is seen calling the traffic base commander, who is part of the extortion ring, claiming that the truck driver was being hard-headed for fighting for his rights.

According to truck drivers who commented on the video, the police officers demand Ksh 50 from every truck driver along the busy highway, making a killing.

The officer wanted the 50 bob bribe in the guise of asking for the driving license.

Watch the video.

Faces of corrupt traffic police officers along Mombasa Road - See how a truck driver confronted them pic.twitter.com/WiexfXmh1u — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2025

