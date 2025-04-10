





Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary and President William Ruto’s confidant, Kipchumba Murkomen, has left netizens talking after he was spotted stepping on a ‘Nusu Mkeka’ during a recent official function.

Netizens accused Murkomen of being drunk with power despite being one of the most incompetent Cabinet Secretaries in the current regime.

Others said that the organisers of the event just wanted to flatter his ego because of his obsession with red carpets.

“Those little things make their empty heads swell,” an X user commented on the video, taking a swipe at the powerful CS.

“Clowns in power,” another user added.

Watch the video and comments from netizens.

Flattering His Ego!! Video of CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN stepping on a ‘Nusu Mkeka’ during an official function sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/5hMVKu8FSs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST