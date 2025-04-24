OBADO reveals why he ended his relationship with slain University student SHARON OTIENO - ‘It wasn’t because of Pregnancy’







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has told a Nairobi court that he ended his relationship with slain university student Sharon Otieno due to what he termed as “inconsistencies,” not because she was pregnant with his child.

Testifying for the second day in his defense, Obado described the relationship as one that began amicably but deteriorated over time.

“We started as friends, but then came the inconsistencies,” he said.

“I told her I wanted to be a responsible person, now that she was carrying my child. I wanted her to be comfortable.”

Obado insisted that even after the relationship ended, he continued to offer emotional and financial support.

“Even after terminating the relationship, I was still giving her money for her welfare and for the child she was carrying for me.”

“I told her it was okay to carry my baby. I did not end the relationship because of the pregnancy.”

“I had planned to settle her, including looking for land to build her a house - that was just to settle her because she was carrying my child,” he said.

“She wanted to move to a rental in Homa Bay, and I provided for that,” he added.

“I was comfortable spending the Ksh.3.5 million on her. It was a good proposal.”

He reaffirmed his previous statements and maintained his innocence in Sharon's murder.

Sharon’s lifeless body was found in Kodhiero Forest in Homa Bay County, on September 4th, 2018, just a day after she was reported missing.