Governor SAKAJA breaks silence over sudden death of MCA who was planning to table an impeachment motion against him







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has broken his silence over the sudden death of Kariobangi North MCA, Joel Munuve.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Sakaja confirmed that autopsy results were expected later in the day.

“Let me extend my deepest condolences.”

“Munuve collapsed at home and later passed on. I don’t know why people are calling it murder - the autopsy results will clarify everything,” Sakaja stated.

Munuve died on Tuesday, April 22nd, just three days after publicly declaring plans to table an impeachment motion against Sakaja.

Videos have since surfaced of the MCA alleging financial mismanagement in the county and calling for a forensic audit.

“He was passionate and firm on the issues he believed in,” Sakaja said, adding that a thorough investigation would help dispel political speculation.

Munuve had been vocal on county matters, particularly questioning the “Dishi na County” feeding program and demanding improved services at Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital.

He had also written to top Government officials seeking intervention.

The MCA reportedly collapsed while at his ward office and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a private hospital along Kiambu Road.

