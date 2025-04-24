Disrespectful!! A dress that popular Kenyan singer DYANA CODS wore while performing in a wedding ceremony has left netizens talking (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Fast-rising artist, Dyana Cods, known for her hit song Set It, is trending after she wore a skimpy outfit to a high-end wedding, where she was among the guest artists.

The memorable wedding ceremony was attended by the who is who in the showbiz industry, including top Tanzanian singers Nandy and Mbosso.

Dyana wore a short dress that exposed too much flesh, sparking reactions among netizens.

Those who commented on the trending video called her out over her choice of outfit, saying it was disrespectful.

She was urged to emulate Tanzanian singer Nandy, who turned up at the occasion dressed decently.

Watch the video.

Disrespectful!! A dress that popular Kenyan singer DYANA CODS wore while performing in a wedding ceremony has left netizens talking pic.twitter.com/RvUlQLsEx5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST