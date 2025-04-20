Nominated Senator GLORIA ORWOBA sparks hilarious reactions as she desperately cries out for a miracle (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Controversial nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has stirred laughter online after cheekily pleading for a miracle weight loss solution.

Taking to her Facebook page, Orwoba shared a throwback photo of her slimmer self and candidly admitted she’s looking for the quickest and easiest way to shed post-baby weight, without hitting the gym, dieting, or considering surgery.

“I’m looking for the fastest and easiest way to lose weight. No diets, no surgery, no gym… nitaenda wapi for miracles?”

“Majibu fupi fupi please… masaa ni machache,” she wrote.

Her humorous post struck a chord with many, sparking a flurry of hilarious reactions from netizens.

