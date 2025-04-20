Useful Tips for a Professional Game: What Is a Bankroll and How to Manage It?

In betting, the concept of “bankroll” refers to a specific amount of money allocated for betting. It’s not your salary or savings, but rather funds set aside for entertainment. It is a separate gaming budget that allows you to play comfortably and enjoyably, without feeling stressed.
Such clear financial boundaries
help avoid impulsive decisions and increase the game quality. Bankroll keeps
your funds under control - it's a tool for a conscious approach that makes the
game a part of life, not the other way around.
How to set your ideal
bankroll?
The main
rule: use
only money that is not needed for basic expenses. Betting is entertainment, not
a guaranteed source of income.
🔹 Make a monthly budget
🔹 Subtract mandatory
expenses (rent, food, transportation)
🔹 Divide the rest: 10–15%
- this is your "comfort zone" for the game
Tip: Keep track of your
spending in a spreadsheet or app — it will help you better understand your
habits.
Formulas that work
Bankroll
formula:
Bankroll = 10% of free income
For example, if you have 5,000 available, you allocate 500 — this is a safe amount for betting.
Betting
formula:
Bet = 1–5% of bankroll
With a bankroll of 500, it is wise to bet 5–25. It allows you to play longer and more confidently.
How to adapt bankroll to
your playing style?
🔸 Flat is a stable strategy where each bet is the same (for example,
3% of the bankroll).
🔸 Martingale is a strategy with increased risk. It requires deep
understanding and a careful approach.
🔸 Long-term bets - reserve part of the bankroll, as the funds do not
return immediately.
How to control your
bankroll every day?
●
Create a separate wallet for the game
●
Record all bets - manually or in special apps
●
Keep your own statistics and analyze the results every week
● Use the self-control tools
available on modern platforms, including spending limits and viewing betting
history.
1xBet
offers many convenient features and tools for self-monitoring and analysis. The
brand is currently conducting an educational project, 1xBalance, on responsible betting, which helps players better
understand their habits and maintain a healthy balance between gaming and life.
Educational initiatives:
1xBet supports responsible gaming
A smart game is a style that
players worldwide strive for. As a socially responsible brand, 1xBet is implementing the #1xBalance project to help users better
understand themselves and play consciously.
🔹 An interactive test will help assess the level of self-control
🔹 Educational materials teach how to manage a budget and avoid
mistakes
🔹 SMM campaign delivers messages through advice, stories, and
experiences of other players
🔹 Visual formats (infographics, videos, posters) - make the topic
accessible and understandable
Responsible betting is not about
restrictions, it's about freedom. The freedom to play confidently, knowing your
limits.
Bankroll is a skill that brings pleasure
Bankroll is not just about
numbers; it's also about mental
discipline. The sooner you build it, the more comfortable and positive your
game will be.
Join the #1xBalance initiative and follow the brand on its social media. Play responsibly with 1xBet!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1xbet.co.ke/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1xbet.co.kenya/
X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/1xbetkenya_
