JIM BONNIE reveals how former CS ELIUD OWALO’s blogger and close associate, KEN AREK, died a broke, depressed and hopeless man - He misused him







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of performance and delivery management and former CS, Eliud Owalo, is mourning the sudden death of his long-time associate and personal blogger, Ken Arek.

Arek died in his sleep, with reports emerging that he was battling depression.

Below is a viral post by Jim Bonnie, a popular figure on social media, revealing how Arek died a broke and hopeless man.

Do you see this photo Ken Arek took at State House sometimes back? I’ll share something about it - but first, let’s start from the beginning.

Immediately after the gentleman got a ministerial job, Ken and the rest of the team were asked to submit their CVs. To date, none of them has secured any position.

Each time they followed up, they were met with reprimands and reminded they didn’t understand how government operates - that they needed to be patient.

Every enquiry was met with the same instruction: “Send your CV again.”

Meanwhile, Ken dedicated himself to blogging for the boss, hoping his loyalty and qualifications as a trained procurement professional would eventually earn him a decent government job.

But life became unbearably difficult. He couldn’t afford rent, which piled up over months. His landlord locked his house with all their belongings inside, and Ken, along with his wife and toddler, was left homeless.

He sought help from the boss but was repeatedly denied access - clearly on instructions from above.

After several failed attempts, Ken gave up and relocated to his rural home. Nairobi had become unlivable.

Ken also had a sick mother.

He shared with us how he struggled to care for her without any income, and how the boss ignored his pleas for help.

This past week, Ken was more vocal, expressing deep frustration to friends - including myself - about how the boss had used and abandoned him. Some of you here were in touch with him and can attest to this.

He was in Kisumu, trying to piece his life together, when his mother - who has a terminal illness - was admitted at JOORTH in Kisumu.

He reached out to the boss once more, asking for help with medical bills.

His calls and messages went unanswered.

Just days later, the same boss donated a million shillings to Gor Mahia and even sent Ken the photos to circulate widely online.

Ken did as instructed, still holding onto hope. But no help came. The day before he was found dead, Ken had asked a friend for a car to help take his mother home from hospital.

The friend agreed, and he’s here if he wishes to confirm it. Sadly, Ken never collected the car, and we received the heartbreaking news the next morning.

To add insult to injury, there’s now a photoshopped bank message circulating, claiming Ken was being paid. Even propaganda demands a modicum of intelligence - something clearly lacking here.

If we are to accept the alleged message from 2023 as authentic, we must ask:

1. How did they access Ken’s phone? Did he only keep bank messages from 2023 and not more recent ones?

2. And if indeed Ken had a job, why can’t they state where he worked—and while at it, share their own employment details?

I know this boss well and how desperate he is to manage narratives. He’s already summoned the team, issuing them instructions.

The truth is simple: Ken had no job. None of the team has secured one, except a friend who began working back in our university days. If that has changed, they’re free to say where they’re employed.

I had hoped this painful reality would awaken their boss to offer them something meaningful. Unfortunately, they seem resigned to servitude.

These are my friends, and it deeply pains me to say this.

Now, back to the photo. Do you know that on the day it was taken, Ken and the team were instructed to attend a function at State House? After the event, they had to walk all the way to town—they couldn't even afford a taxi.

Why? Because their ‘boss’ sped off, leaving them behind. Let any of them deny this if it’s not true. It pained me when I saw the boss use it on one of his posts.

