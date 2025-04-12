LADY sparks reactions after dumping boyfriend over 'disrespectful' lunch delivery - See what she requested and what he delivered! (PHOTO)







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has sparked drama on X (formerly Twitter) after breaking up with her boyfriend over what she called a “lunch disaster.”

According to her post, she asked him to bring her lunch, only for him to show up with brown bread and milk.

She shared a photo of the meal, captioning it:

“This guy said he loves me in the DMs… and I asked him to bring me lunch and he brought brown bread and milk.”

“See why I hate men?”

Her post ignited mixed reactions, with some calling her entitled while others said she should’ve just been more specific.

See the post and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST