Netizens share more PHOTOs of WELLINGTON KIMUTAI, the KDF officer exposed by BBC for shooting protesters who invaded Parliament

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Netizens have identified Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, Wellington Kimutai, as one of the rogue military personnel responsible for shooting unarmed protesters during the June 25th, 2024, anti-tax demonstrations after BBC’s expose.
The exposé, titled Blood
Parliament, utilized open-source
intelligence (OSINT) techniques to analyze over 5,000 images and videos from
the protests.
The investigation revealed
that Kimutai was among the officers who fired live ammunition at demonstrators.
None of the victims were
armed, and the shootings occurred as protesters attempted to voice opposition
to the Finance Bill 2024.
In a shocking turn of events,
KDF has been trying to distance Kimutai from the disciplined force, claiming he
was an imposter.
However, evidence shared on
social media shows that he is still serving in the army.
See more of his photos below.
