Netizens share more PHOTOs of WELLINGTON KIMUTAI, the KDF officer exposed by BBC for shooting protesters who invaded Parliament







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Netizens have identified Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, Wellington Kimutai, as one of the rogue military personnel responsible for shooting unarmed protesters during the June 25th, 2024, anti-tax demonstrations after BBC’s expose.

The exposé, titled Blood Parliament, utilized open-source intelligence (OSINT) techniques to analyze over 5,000 images and videos from the protests.

The investigation revealed that Kimutai was among the officers who fired live ammunition at demonstrators.

None of the victims were armed, and the shootings occurred as protesters attempted to voice opposition to the Finance Bill 2024.

In a shocking turn of events, KDF has been trying to distance Kimutai from the disciplined force, claiming he was an imposter.

However, evidence shared on social media shows that he is still serving in the army.

See more of his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST