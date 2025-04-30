A 22-year-old lady kidnapped and held hostage after she was lured to a job in Kilifi by her friend (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - On April 19th, 2025, Edith Christopher, a 22-year-old lady, was lured from her home by a friend under the pretext of a job opportunity.

She travelled to Kilifi for the hair braiding job but she didn’t return home.

Three days later, Edith managed to send a distress message to her family, revealing that she was being held captive along with three other women.

The message indicated that they were being confined against their will, but did not provide further details about their condition or the identity of their captors.​

The family immediately reported the incident to the authorities, and a search operation was launched to locate Edith and the other women.

The police have not yet released information regarding any arrests or progress in the investigation.

Edith's family is pleading for her safe return and has urged anyone with information to come forward and accused the police of laxity in handling the case.

