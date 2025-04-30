A Kiambu chief takes his own life after ‘preying on’ village boys (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - A tragic incident has rocked the Kimunyu-B sub-location in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, where the Assistant Chief reportedly took his own life inside his home.

The incident, which occurred on April 29th, 2025, has left the community in shock, with reports emerging that the deceased chief was notorious for preying on village boys.

According to local residents, the rogue chief was accused of committing the offenses a few weeks ago.

The three minors, whose identities have been withheld, are currently receiving medical treatment as authorities investigate the serious allegations.

Police in Gatundu South have confirmed that a manhunt was underway for the assistant chief prior to his death, following reports of the alleged molestation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST