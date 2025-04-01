Nairobi man parades the face of a Mchele Lady who drugged him and robbed him after meeting her at Cavalli Lounge in Westlands







Tuesday, March 31, 2025 - A man is counting losses after he was drugged and robbed by a mchele lady, who he met at Cavalli Lounge, a popular entertainment joint in Westlands that targets affluent patrons.

He went to his house to have a good time with the lady, not knowing that she was on an evil mission.

He lost a PS5, Macbook Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max after she drugged him.

After reporting the matter to the police, the victim paraded the lady’s photo on social media, hoping to find her.

