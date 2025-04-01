Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, exposed for cheating on his pilot wife with another woman in their matrimonial bed (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Kasarani Member of Parliament and Sportspesa Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Karauri, is embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that he is cheating on his wife, Ruth, with a beautiful Tanzanian woman identified as Nana Dollz.

Nana Dollz is an upcoming actress and brand influencer from Tanzania.

According to popular Tanzanian blogger Mange Kinambi, Nana has been sneaking into Karauri’s matrimonial home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi when his wife is away.

Karauri’s wife, a pilot with Kenya Airways, is always travelling, giving him a golden opportunity to bring his Tanzanian side chick to their matrimonial home.

Nana has been shamelessly taking photos in Karauri’s palatial home, including inside his matrimonial bed.

She deleted the photos after Mange Kinambi exposed her illicit affair with the first-time MP.

“Isn't this the kitchen you build with own 2 hands with your husband? See this Tanzanian Jezebel is living large in your kitchen while you are flying Kenya airways. Please put wireless camera inside your house so you can watch when you are flying. Your husband gets too busy when you are gone. The last slide isn’t that your couch in your living room? Look she is lying there with your God given husband. The Jezebel is deleting photos now from her social media pages but I took enough screenshots,’’ Mange Kinambi posted.

The beautiful Tanzanian woman is a well-known homewrecker in her home country.

She reportedly lives off rich men and recently completed building a palatial mansion in the village.

Below are more posts from Mange Kinambi, exposing Nana Dollz’s illicit affair with Karauri.

