RAILA ODINGA’s protégé, KASMUEL McCOURE, was reportedly expelled from Alliance High School for being GAY - He was caught red handed doing it

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Youthful political activist Kasmuel McCoure was a student at the prestigious Alliance High School before he was expelled over indiscipline.
According to a former student at Alliance High School, Kasmuel
was expelled after being caught engaging in gayism with form 1 students.
He was expelled when he was in Form 3.
After expulsion, he went to Maranda High School, where he
completed his secondary education and scored an A- minus in KCSE.
Kasmuel came into the limelight during the Gen-Z-led
protests last year.
He was very vocal during the protests and a darling of both
local and international media, catapulting him to fame.
He later betrayed Gen Zs and joined Raila Odinga’s ODM party, where he is a youth leader.
