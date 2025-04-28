Mystery Kenyan investor splashes out a staggering Ksh 352 million on a prime property in Dubai - See how the real estate agent exposed the investor



Monday, April 28, 2025 - A mystery Kenyan investor has set tongues wagging after buying a property worth Ksh 352 million in Dubai.

The mystery investor was exposed after a video emerged of Dubai-based real estate agents celebrating a jaw-dropping sale.

In the viral clip, Springfield Properties Sales Executive Anjal Singhv is seen receiving applause from his colleagues for closing a massive AED 10 million (approximately Ksh.352 million) deal.

As part of the celebration, Anjal rings a ceremonial bell before revealing that he sold six luxurious two-bedroom apartments - each with a private pool - at Binghatti, a sought-after Dubai development.

When asked where the client was from, Anjal proudly announced, “He’s from Kenya!” sparking even more interest online.

Anjal, a specialist in Dubai’s luxury property market, was also crowned Springfield’s ‘Agent of the Month’ for March 2025, cementing his reputation for high-value deals.

Back home, Kenyans on social media are speculating about the investor’s identity, with many suggesting the mystery investor is a politician and the millions spent, possibly, being proceeds of corruption.

