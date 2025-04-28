Video emerges showing how RUTO, WETANGULA and MUDAVADI were ‘embarrassed’ during POPE FRANCIS’ burial (WATCH)

Monday, April 28, 2025 - President William Ruto's attendance at Pope Francis' burial sparked confusion, as he had previously designated National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula to represent Kenya.
Wetang'ula, known by the nickname
"Papa wa Roma," had met Pope Francis in August 2024, expressing
admiration for the pontiff's servant leadership.
However, Ruto's unexpected presence at
the burial led to questions about the delegation's composition and the
rationale behind sending Wetang'ula ahead.
Now, a video has emerged showing the
Kenyan delegation led by President Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia
Mudavadi and Wetangula having a chat amongst themselves as nobody seemed to
recognize them.
Watch the video below.
Video emerges showing how RUTO, WETANGULA and MUDAVADI were ‘embarrassed’ during POPE FRANCIS’ burial pic.twitter.com/iUZxVCZu1Z— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments