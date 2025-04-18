





Friday, April 18, 2025 - Simon Chomba was arrested by Kasarani detectives for pulling off an online con by posing as a female massage therapist, only to rob unsuspecting men who fell into the trap.

A victim was lured to an apartment in Roysambu by Chomba and his accomplice and robbed of Ksh 280,000 and other valuables.

Narrating the ordeal to the police, the suspect said he was directed to an apartment along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu after seeing an online advertisement on massage services.

Things took an unexpected turn when he got into the apartment.





Chomba and his accomplice whipped out knives and robbed the victim.

Chomba frequents popular clubs along Thika Road dressed like a lady to lure unsuspecting men.

In this video, he is seen on the dancefloor rocking a wig, booty shorts, and wearing makeup like a lady.

VIDEO of SIMON CHOMBA, the man arrested by DCI for posing as a LADY and robbing unsuspecting men at a night club along Thika Road dressed like a LADY

