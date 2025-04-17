CCTV captures the moment thugs attacked a businesswoman in Karatina after she arrived home from work and demanded money from her (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Thieves stormed the compound of a businesswoman in Karatina’s Ndiara village, attacking her shortly after she arrived home on Saturday night.

The intruders, who appeared to have been monitoring her movements, pounced as she alighted from her car.

They confronted her at close range, demanding that she surrender money before forcibly dragging her around the compound.

The assailants seemed to have no fear of being caught, spending several minutes within the premises while issuing threats and searching her belongings.

Footage from a nearby CCTV camera captured the terrifying ordeal, which occurred shortly before 8 pm, as the victim returned from what appeared to be a day’s work.

Residents in the area have raised an alarm over the trend of criminal activity in rural parts of Nyeri County, where gangs have been targeting business owners and women returning home in the evening.

There is growing frustration in the village as locals call on security officers to respond swiftly before more attacks occur.

CCTV captures the moment thugs attacked a businesswoman in Karatina after she arrived home from work and demanded money from her pic.twitter.com/AjggxozPpR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2025

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi