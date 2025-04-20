Man loses items worth over Ksh 400,000 after being drugged and robbed by a MCHELE LADY he met at a Nairobi Club (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - A man is seeking public assistance to identify a woman he accuses of drugging him and stealing personal belongings worth over Ksh 400,000 during an encounter that began at a Nairobi club.

The complainant claims that after meeting the woman at the club they proceeded to his residence where the alleged theft occurred.

He says CCTV footage from both the club and the apartment premises has been retrieved but does not clearly show the woman’s face, which has made identification difficult.

Frustrated by what he describes as police inaction, the man is now appealing to the public to help trace the suspect.

"Hey Cyprian.

I have an issue that I may need your help in identifying a face that stole my items worth Ksh400,000 plus. If you are willing to share out so I can get help on this matter, since the police seem not willing to help out, let me know please. Met this girl at a club after a few drinks we went home and from there we continued drinking.

That's when she added something to my drink and stole my MacBook, 1 iPhone 15 Pro Max and two other phones, three pairs of new sneakers, Apple Watch, among other items including foodstuffs that were in the fridge. Reported to the police, collected the footage at our premises but the face ain’t clear enough.

She was also avoiding the cameras. Also managed to get the footage from the club, which wasn’t clear either.

The police seem to be avoiding this case or rather are playing it low. That’s why I was requesting if possible I can share the footage with you to help me identify her or someone who can enhance the footage to clarity.

The lady with the greenish dress."

Nairobi Man Loses Items Worth Ksh400K After Night Out With Woman



A man is seeking public assistance to identify a woman he accuses of drugging him and stealing personal belongings worth over Ksh 400,000 during an encounter that began at a Nairobi club.



The complainant claims… pic.twitter.com/nR0OR4HTIw — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 20, 2025

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi