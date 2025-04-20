Man records his slay queen wife coming back home from a party in the middle of the night - See how she was dressed (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - A trending video shows the moment a man recorded his wife coming back home in the middle of the night after attending a party.

She knocked repeatedly at the door, begging her husband to let her in.

In the video, the woman is seen crying after her husband locked her out for coming back home late at night.

Despite being a married woman, she was dressed in a bodysuit that flaunted her curvy body.

The video shows the challenges that young men are going through in modern marriages.

Man records his slay queen wife coming back home from a party in the middle of the night - See how she was dressed pic.twitter.com/N582JNQbee — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST