The hilarious moment TERENCE CREATIVE was left ‘sweating’ while clubbing with his wife, MILLY CHEBBY - Most men will relate! (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Going out to party as a couple sometimes is not a good idea.

Comedian Lawrence Macharia alias Terence Creative and his wife, Milly Chebby, have hilariously brought out this scenario to life in their latest skit, and they nailed it.

The video shows the couple enjoying drinks at a lively entertainment spot.

Then things take a cheeky turn when a curvy lady begins dancing provocatively near Terence.

With Milly sitting right beside him, Terence hilariously pretends to focus on the TV, avoiding eye contact with the dancer like his life depends on it.

Even as Milly nudges him to “check out” the spectacle, he stays glued to the screen, knowing full well it’s a setup.

The skit perfectly captures the comic tension couples sometimes face on nights out - and the lengths men go to stay out of trouble!

Watch the hilarious video below.

The hilarious moment TERENCE CREATIVE was left ‘sweating’ while clubbing with his wife, MILLY CHEBBY - Most men will relate! pic.twitter.com/byEZXMcFvk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2025

