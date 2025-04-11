MALALA reveals how Kenyans can watch Butere Girls’ ’Echoes of War’ play after Drama Festivals controversy

Friday, April 11, 2025 - Former Senator Cleophas Malala has announced that his controversial play Echoes of War will now be staged publicly by adult performers.
Speaking after being freed from Eldama Ravine Police Station,
the former UDA Secretary General said the decision to move the performance to a
public stage was aimed at ensuring Kenyans fully grasp the play’s message.
“The play will now be performed by adult citizens who do not
need permission to showcase the play.”
“We will choose the best actors in Kenya and invite the
public to watch this play so that they can clearly understand its message,”
Malala said.
While he confirmed the public staging, Malala did not
disclose the date, venue, or other logistical details.
The play gained
national attention after Butere Girls High School was barred from presenting it
at the ongoing Kenya Schools Drama Festival.
The play, which delves into themes of politics, leadership,
and governance, has been viewed by some as a reflection of Kenya’s current
political tensions, sparking speculation that powerful Government figures were
behind its censorship.
Tensions flared on Thursday morning when Butere Girls
students walked out of the festival in protest over poor staging conditions and
restricted access for the public and media.
Chaos erupted when police fired tear gas at Butere Girls’ students
addressing journalists outside Melvin Jones Hall Academy in Nakuru after
declining to stage the play.
Set in the fictional Royal Velvet Emirates, the play
portrays a generational struggle between tradition and innovation, mirroring
Kenya’s own political and societal divides.
