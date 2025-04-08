





Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Wajir Governor Ahmed Adbullahi is in the spotlight after it emerged that he has been looting County funds to sponsor the flamboyant lifestyle of his side chick.

A private video of the corrupt Governor and his side chick has leaked online, with reports emerging that he gifted her a Range Rover a few days ago.

The Governor’s side chick posted a video flaunting the multi-million Range Rover, Registration No. KDR 008A.

The pretty lady is living life in the fast lane, despite being in her early 20s.

She is always globetrotting and flaunting expensive gifts bought using looted county funds.





Watch the video of the Range Rover that she was gifted by the governor.

Looting The County Dry!! VIDEO of the posh Range Rover that Wajir Governor, AHMED ABDULLAHI, bought for his Side Chick! pic.twitter.com/cFySfs1SQ1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 8, 2025

