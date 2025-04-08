Ladies share the most random things they did that made men fall for them and some are unbelievable (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Ladies have taken to social media to share the most unexpected things that made men fall for them, and the stories are as hilarious as they are unbelievable.

It all began when one woman revealed that her housemate fell in love with her simply because she had Nixoderm smeared all over her face.

“My housemate fell in love with me because he saw me with Nixoderm on my whole face.

“Men are interesting,” she wrote.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of similar confessions.

From messy buns to stretch marks, women are spilling the surprising little things that sparked love at first sight!

The Kenyan DAILY POST