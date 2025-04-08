A sneak peek into the lavish lifestyle of Wajir Governor AHMED ABDULLAHI’s side chick as their private video leaks (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Wajir Governor Ahmed Adbullahi is embroiled in a scandal after a private video of him and his youthful side chick leaked online.

According to well-placed sources, the skirt-chasing Governor has been looting County funds to sustain the flamboyant lifestyle of his side chick.

The beautiful lady openly parades a lavish lifestyle on social media, especially on Tiktok and Instagram, where she shares photos on lavish vacations sponsored by the 52-year-old Governor, whose appetite for ladies is well-known.





The first-time Governor has in the past been linked to corruption.

He is currently setting up a multi-million commercial building along Mombasa Road, besides financing the lavish lifestyle of his side chick.

Wajir County is one of the poorest regions in Kenya, with high poverty rates, low household wealth and high unemployment.

Most of the funds allocated to the County are looted by the Governor and his allies to sustain their posh lifestyles - putting up multi-million apartments in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi and sponsoring their side chicks.





See the lavish lifestyle of his side chick