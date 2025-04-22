LILLIAN NGANGA shares a cryptic post hinting at what might have led to her break up with JULIANI - Is she too demanding and materialistic? (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Former Machakos County First Lady Lillian Nganga raised eyebrows among her Instagram fans, following a cryptic post that she made hinting at what might have led to her breakup with Juliani.

In the post, Lillian lamented that her estranged spouse, who was born and brought up in Dandora in abject poverty, does not value some of their special moments, like holidays, anniversaries, or birthdays.

“If you like to celebrate holidays, birthdays, anniversaries etc, date someone who values the same. A compromise on this will have you miserable, which will eventually build resentment. Beware,” she wrote.





Lillian’s post comes amid rumours that she parted ways with Juliani.

Last month, she addressed rumours of her much-talked-about breakup, emphasizing the importance of knowing when to walk away.

She expressed that she does not believe in clinging to something that has run its course, preferring instead to cherish the memories and lessons before moving forward.

“I never struggle to hold on to something when its time is over. I appreciate what we’ve had - memories or lessons - and then we just move on,” she stated.

Speculation about their split began circulating in September 2024 when fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on social media and had stopped engaging with each other’s posts.

