CRAZY KENNAR wows netizens with hilarious skit about men and cuddling - This is comedy gold! (WATCH)

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Popular comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar is lighting up social media once again with a hilarious new skit that has left netizens in stitches.
Known for his spot-on portrayal of everyday Kenyan life,
Kennar dives into the world of cuddling, and the not-so-subtle struggles men
face.
In the skit, while women simply want to snuggle and unwind,
men often take things a bit further, much to the ladies’ annoyance.
The relatable content has gone viral, with countless men
admitting the situation hits a little too close to home.
MEN THREE SECONDS INTO CUDDLING 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q5nVhXwZzV— Crazy Kennar (@crazy_kennar) April 21, 2025
