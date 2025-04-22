CRAZY KENNAR wows netizens with hilarious skit about men and cuddling - This is comedy gold! (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Popular comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar is lighting up social media once again with a hilarious new skit that has left netizens in stitches.

Known for his spot-on portrayal of everyday Kenyan life, Kennar dives into the world of cuddling, and the not-so-subtle struggles men face.

In the skit, while women simply want to snuggle and unwind, men often take things a bit further, much to the ladies’ annoyance.

The relatable content has gone viral, with countless men admitting the situation hits a little too close to home.

MEN THREE SECONDS INTO CUDDLING 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q5nVhXwZzV — Crazy Kennar (@crazy_kennar) April 21, 2025

