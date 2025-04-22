KAMENE GORO’s husband’s typo in his post celebrating their wedding anniversary sparks hilarious reactions (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Media personality Kamene Goro and her husband DJ Bonez are joyfully celebrating two years of marriage.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, DJ Bonez shared a heartfelt message reflecting on their five-year journey together, from dating to tying the knot.

He praised Kamene for her love, support, and even joked about how she’s helped improve his English.

“Happy Anniversary to Us it’s Been 5yrs now and this our 2yrs wedding anniversary, a lot has been said about Our Marriage, we agree to disagree sometimes but we also find Solutions for things to Work.

“You made me improve my English 😂😂😂😂

“You’re amazing and I Love you So Much @kamenegoro ❤️🫶🏾he wrote.

Kamene kept it simple but sweet, posting, “Happy anniversary my husband. No matter what they say, Nakupenda.”

While the couple’s love and chemistry touched many, it was a hilarious typo in DJ Bonez’s post that caught netizens’ attention.

He accidentally wrote “weeding” instead of “wedding.”

The blunder has since gone viral, adding a light-hearted twist to their anniversary celebration.

See the post before he edited and reactions.

