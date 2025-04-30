DRAMA as controversial city lawyer, RAYMOND NDUGA, sends a PHOTO of his injured ‘member’ to his estranged lover’s father after she bit it







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer Raymond Nduga approached his estranged lover’s father on WhatsApp and sent him a photo of his injured ‘member’ after she bit it, following a scuffle.

Reports indicate that during a heated argument, the violent woman called Sly bit Nduga’s ‘member’ and left him unconscious at his Kileleshwa apartment.

She then emptied his bank accounts and attempted to flee with stolen household items but she was cornered by security guards.

See the message that Nduga wrote to Sly’s father.

See the photo through this link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST