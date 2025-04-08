Socialite RUBI ROSE sparks reactions after revealing how she tests her boyfriends to know if the relationship will ‘go far’ (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - American model and social media personality Rubi Rose has sparked online chatter after sharing a cheeky dating red flag.

Taking to X, the 28-year-old, who first rose to fame in 2016 as the lead model in Migos' hit music video Bad and Boujee, revealed a subtle test she uses to gauge a man’s potential.

“If I tell a guy I’m getting my hair done and he doesn’t ask how much it costs, I know we’re not going far,” she wrote.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions.

