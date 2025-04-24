“Kuja Kwangu Nikupikie”!! Hilarious skit nails Kenyan men’s struggles when trying to pick a spot for a first date (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 24, 2025 - This hilarious video has perfectly captured the modern-day struggle of Kenyan men trying to plan the perfect first date.
In the skit, the guy humorously rules out classic options
like coffee at Java, bowling, and dinner out, thanks to the tough economic
climate.
Ultimately, he settles on the ever-reliable “kuja kwangu
nikupikie” (come over, I’ll cook for you).
The relatable clip has left many in stitches.
It cleverly highlights how rising costs have made simple
home dates the new romantic norm.
Watch the video below.
