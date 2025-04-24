“The heart wants what it wants”! Faded TV anchor BETTY KYALLO slams her critics as she goofs around with her Gen Z boyfriend (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Controversial media personality Betty Mutei Kyallo is not bothered by her critics for falling in love with a younger man.

The mother of one took to her Instagram stories and shared photos goofing around with her boyfriend and said she is just following her heart.

“The heart wants what it wants,” she captioned the photos.

Betty’s affair with her youthful boyfriend has continued to spark debate online because of their age difference.

A section of social media users feel that Betty is too old for the young man.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST