Kisii man left in tears after his Gulf-based girlfriend sneaked into the country and left him stranded at JKIA - Ogopa wanawake! (PHOTO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - A man from Kisii is nursing a broken heart and bruised ego after being stood up in the most painful way.

Josephat, who had fallen deeply in love with a lady working in the Gulf, believed their long-distance romance was headed for a fairytale ending.

The couple had shared late-night calls, sweet nothings, and dreams of marriage once her contract ended.

When she told him she’d be flying back on April 16th and would be unreachable from the 14th due to “airplane mode,” Josephat didn’t think twice.

He traveled all the way to Nairobi and even spent the night outside JKIA, eager to be the first to welcome her home.

But the big day came... and went.

No Mary. No calls. No texts.

Still hopeful, Josephat waited through the next day. Eventually, he reached out to her friend - only to be hit with a bombshell: Mary had landed a week earlier, on the 9th.

When he finally called her using her new number, she coldly replied that she wasn’t interested in relationships anymore.

And just like that, Josphat discovered - dust is constant.

