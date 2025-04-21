KIBANJA’s dark past unearthed after she exposed her husband for cheating - See what she used to while in Form 3 at Moi Girls Kabarak!







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Kenyan model and influencer Kibanja has set social media ablaze after revealing that her husband, businessman Roja Dhat, has been cheating on her, just four months after their lavish December 2024 wedding.

Kibanja, known for her striking beauty and bold personality, is also the ex-girlfriend of comedian Chipukeezy, who allegedly ended their relationship after struggling to keep up with her luxurious lifestyle.

Kibanja hails from a prominent family, her late father once served as President Moi’s personal lawyer.

In her dramatic exposé, Kibanja didn’t hold back.

She dropped receipts, including text messages, steamy photos, and even intimate images of the slay queen involved with her husband.

While netizens are wondering how anyone could cheat on someone so stunning, Kibanja’s own past has now come under scrutiny.

According to a popular X user, her beauty might be captivating, but her morals are allegedly questionable.

Claims have resurfaced suggesting she had flings with random men at Nakumatt Lifestyle during her time at Moi High School Kabarak.Bottom of Form

See the post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST