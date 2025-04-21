EXPLOSIVE!! AOKO OTIENO accuses Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO RONALD KARAURI of organizing ‘dirty parties’ in private jets attended by UHURU KENYATTA’s niece

Monday, April 21, 2025 - City blogger Aoko Otieno has spilled dirt on Kasarani Member of Parliament and Sportspesa CEO, Ronald Karauri.
Aoko claims that apart from Karauri swinging both ways, he
was notorious for organizing ‘dirty parties’ in private jets, where booze and
drugs were in plenty, when Sportspesa was its peak, raking in billions.
When former President Uhuru Kenyatta got wind that his niece
was attending the parties, he used former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred
Matiangi to cripple Sportspesa.
Check out Aoko’s explosive tweet.
