Man brags about smashing both KIBANJA’s husband’s side chick and her sister and shares receipts - Nairobi is one big bedroom (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Kenyan model and influencer Kibanja has set social media ablaze after revealing that her husband, businessman Roja Dhat, has been cheating, just four months after their lavish wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Kibanja, who is the former girlfriend of comedian Chipukeezy, exposed Roja’s infidelity and even shared a photo of the slay queen he’s been seeing behind her back.





But the drama didn’t stop there.





In a wild twist, another man came forward, claiming that he had flings with both the slay queen and her sister, complete with photos and receipts to back it up.

As netizens try to process the chaos, many are saying it louder than ever: “Nairobi is one big bedroom.”

See the man’s posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST