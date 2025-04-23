Kenyan LADY claims she turned down a Ksh 50 million token from a wealthy family she worked for as caregiver but netizens don’t believe her (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 23,
2025 - Kenyan entrepreneur Coleen Cheptoo has sent social media into a
frenzy after revealing that she once turned down a jaw-dropping Ksh 50 million
gift from a wealthy family she worked for as a caregiver.
Speaking during an interview with Dr. King’ori, Coleen
shared that the offer came after the death of a family member she had been
looking after.
“I turned down 50 million as a token - but I said no. I knew
I’d need people more than money,” she explained, leaving both Dr. King’ori and
viewers visibly stunned.
Coleen elaborated that accepting the money could have
jeopardized her long-term relationship with the family, which she values
deeply.
Her gamble seems to have paid off, the same family is now a
key partner in her job placement agency, helping connect trained Kenyans with
overseas opportunities.
While some applauded her integrity and foresight, others on
social media weren’t convinced.
A section of netizens accused her of spinning an
unbelievable tale just to market her agency.
Watch the video and reaction below.
Coleen Cheptoo turned down ksh 50 million! pic.twitter.com/f6fhBNKMVp— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 23, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments