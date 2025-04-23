Kenyan LADY claims she turned down a Ksh 50 million token from a wealthy family she worked for as caregiver but netizens don’t believe her (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Kenyan entrepreneur Coleen Cheptoo has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing that she once turned down a jaw-dropping Ksh 50 million gift from a wealthy family she worked for as a caregiver.

Speaking during an interview with Dr. King’ori, Coleen shared that the offer came after the death of a family member she had been looking after.

“I turned down 50 million as a token - but I said no. I knew I’d need people more than money,” she explained, leaving both Dr. King’ori and viewers visibly stunned.

Coleen elaborated that accepting the money could have jeopardized her long-term relationship with the family, which she values deeply.

Her gamble seems to have paid off, the same family is now a key partner in her job placement agency, helping connect trained Kenyans with overseas opportunities.

While some applauded her integrity and foresight, others on social media weren’t convinced.

A section of netizens accused her of spinning an unbelievable tale just to market her agency.

Watch the video and reaction below.

Coleen Cheptoo turned down ksh 50 million! pic.twitter.com/f6fhBNKMVp — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST