“Grandpa even makes him hotter,” - See how this Kenyan slay queen is thirsting over Rarieda MP, OTIENDE AMOLLO (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, is trending on X for all the wrong reasons.

This is after the stylish legislator and seasoned lawyer posted a heartwarming photo bonding with his grandchild on X (formerly Twitter), and Kenyan ladies just can’t keep calm.

One bold user, @NanjieGalgalo, cheekily commented “would,” sparking a flurry of reactions.

When netizens tried to call her out for salivating on the new grandpa in town, she doubled down, saying, “Grandpa even makes him hotter.”

Interestingly, she is not the only one thirsting over the MP.

Many ladies chimed in, openly gushing over the MP’s charm and polished look.

It seems Otiende’s silver fox appeal is alive and well, proving that confidence, charisma, and a touch of grey go a long way in winning hearts online.







See reactions below.